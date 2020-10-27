Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
China launches new remote-sensing satellites

(Xinhua)    08:03, October 27, 2020

A Long March-2C carrier rocket blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Oct. 26, 2020. China successfully sent a group of new remote-sensing satellites into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday. Belonging to the Yaogan-30 family, the satellites were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 11:19 p.m. (Beijing Time). (Photo by Guo Wenbin/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a group of new remote-sensing satellites into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday.

Belonging to the Yaogan-30 family, the satellites were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 11:19 p.m. (Beijing Time).

The satellites have entered the planned orbits and will be used for electromagnetic environment detection and related technological tests.

Also on board the rocket was a satellite belonging to the Tianqi constellation. The satellite, Tianqi-6, will be used for data transmission. The Tianqi constellation, developed by a Beijing-based high-tech company, is for short-message communications.

It was the 350th mission of the Long March rocket series.


