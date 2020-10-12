China launches new optical remote-sensing satellite

A new optical remote-sensing satellite is launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 12, 2020. China successfully launched the satellite, Gaofen-13, by a Long March-3B carrier rocket at 12:57 a.m. on Monday (Beijing Time). This satellite will serve economic development by providing information services. (Photo by Guo Wenbin/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a new optical remote-sensing satellite from the southwestern Xichang Satellite Launch Center at 12:57 a.m. on Monday (Beijing Time).

The high-orbit optical remote-sensing satellite, Gaofen-13, was sent into orbit by a Long March-3B carrier rocket.

This satellite will serve economic development by providing information services. It will mainly be used for land surveys, crop yield estimations, environmental protection, weather forecasting, and early warnings, as well as disaster prevention and mitigation.

Monday's launch was the 349th by the Long March rocket series.