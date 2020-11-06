Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 6, 2020
China sends 13 satellites into orbit with single rocket

(Xinhua)    13:10, November 06, 2020

A Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying 13 satellites is launched from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 6, 2020. China successfully sent 13 satellites into orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Friday. The satellites, including 10 commercial remote sensing satellites developed by Argentine company Satellogic, blasted off atop a Long March-6 carrier rocket at 11:19 a.m. (Beijing Time). (Photo by Zheng Taotao/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent 13 satellites into orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Friday.

The satellites, including 10 commercial remote sensing satellites developed by Argentine company Satellogic, blasted off atop a Long March-6 carrier rocket at 11:19 a.m. (Beijing Time).

Each weighing about 41 kg and with a design life of three years, the 10 satellites will be used to provide commercial remote sensing services with their multispectral and hyperspectral loads.

Also on board the rocket were three satellites developed by Chinese high-tech companies and research institutes, respectively for remote-sensing observation, science experiments and science popularization.

Friday's launch was the 351st by the Long March rocket series.


