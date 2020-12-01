China-aided Lao capital downtown's lighting system launched

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2020 shows a view of the lighting system project aided by China at Patuxay monument park in Vientiane, Laos. The launching ceremony for China-aided lighting system of the Lao capital's downtown area was held in Vientiane. The China-aided lighting system project includes upgrading the fountain, lighting, audio and irrigation system of the park, renovating the lighting system of seven major streets in Vientiane downtown, and building a related control center and video surveillance system. The launching ceremony was held on the occasion of the coming 45th anniversary of the founding of the Lao People's Democratic Republic. The whole project is to be completed by the end of February 2021. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The launching ceremony for China-aided lighting system of the Lao capital's downtown area was held in Vientiane.

On Friday evening, Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong, a politburo member of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and Vientiane mayor Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, and Somsavat Lengsavad, advisor to the LPRP Central Committee and former deputy prime minister attended the ceremony and pressed the start button for the project.

More than 300 representatives of the Chinese and Lao side, together with Vientiane citizens attended the launching ceremony held in the Patuxay Monument Park in the downtown of Vientiane.

The China-aided lighting system project includes upgrading the fountain, lighting, audio and irrigation system of the park, renovating the lighting system of seven major streets in Vientiane downtown, and building a related control center and video surveillance system.

The launching ceremony was held on the occasion of the coming 45th anniversary of the founding of the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

The whole project is to be completed by the end of February 2021.

Local daily Vientiane Times on Monday reported that the "new streetlights along seven main roads in the capital have given the city a bright new feel amid preparations to celebrate National Day on Wednesday."