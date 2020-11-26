Chinese state councilor, Japan's LDP secretary general hold talks, agree to enhance bilateral ties

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party Toshihiro Nikai in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

TOKYO, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Wednesday met with Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan, as both sides vowed to enhance bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Wang said that with the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Japan relations have come back to the right track in recent years and maintained the momentum of stable development. Since the establishment of the new Japanese government, China and Japan have carried out active interactions.

The two sides should carry forward the friendship of mutual support and assistance during the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, actively implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and push forward the sustained development of China-Japan relations under the new situation, Wang said.

Wang also said that China is accelerating the building of a new development pattern and further expanding domestic demand, which will bring new important opportunities to countries around the world including Japan.

After the COVID-19 epidemic becomes stable, the two sides should gradually expand personnel exchanges and carry out other two-way exchanges such as study tours for youth so as to improve the public opinion environments of the two countries, he said.

The two countries should strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields and properly address respective concerns in the process of cooperation, he said.

Wang also called for joint efforts of the two countries to push forward the early implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, based on which, China, Japan and South Korea would actively accelerate the negotiation process of their trilateral free trade agreement.

Nikai said that the Japanese side welcomes the announcement of the "fast track" for necessary personnel exchanges between the two countries and hopes that the two sides will further strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

The LDP is committed to promoting the steady development of Japan-China relations and would like to continue to make use of the exchange mechanisms of the ruling parties between the two countries and deepen bilateral exchanges and cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, tourism, youth and women.