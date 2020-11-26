Wang Yi discusses China-Japan ties with former Japanese PM Fukuda

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

TOKYO, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda here on Wednesday and both sides agreed on the importance to enhance bilateral relations.

Wang said the China-Japan relations have returned to the right track and sustained development in recent years, which should be cherished and maintained by both sides.

Under the new circumstances, Wang said, China is ready to make joint efforts with Japan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance mutual trust and build China-Japan relations in line with the requirements of the new era on the basis of upholding the four political documents and the four-point agreement between the two countries.

China and Japan can further strengthen communication and coordination on regional cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and work together for regional prosperity and revitalization, Wang said. China encouraged Japan to seize new opportunities in China's development and share more of the benefits of China's development, he said.

Fukuda said China has made great development achievements in recent years and has been the first to make major achievements in prevention and control of its COVID-19 epidemic.

As the two countries are both of great influence, it is of utmost significance to the regional and the international community that the two countries develop stable relations and deepen exchanges and cooperation, he said.