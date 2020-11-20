Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 20, 2020
Japanese PM Suga aims for digital transformation, green society

(Xinhua)    11:32, November 20, 2020

TOKYO, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday that the promotion of digital transformation and realization of a green society are the key priorities of his administration amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Delivering a speech on the virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Dialogues hosted by Malaysia on Friday, Suga pledged to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism, vested interests, and the habit of following past precedents in the Japanese society while advancing bold regulatory reforms.

The Japanese leader reiterated his flagship policies of digital transformation and cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the country to net zero by 2050.

"As people's behavioral patterns shift due to COVID-19, accelerating digital transformation is crucial. I will establish an agency in charge of digital transformation to serve as a command in the government, " Suga said in his video message.

Meanwhile, the Japanese prime minister said his country would aspire for the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific through the early conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement.

He said Japan would continue to deepen cooperation with the business sector and contribute to the efforts of APEC.

