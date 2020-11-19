Tokyo raises virus alert to highest as daily COVID-19 cases set record

TOKYO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Japanese capital of Tokyo reported 534 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, renewing a record number of daily infections and exceeding the 500-mark for the first time, as the local government raised its virus alert by one notch to the highest level.

It is the second straight day that new cases in the capital, the epicenter of Japan's outbreak, hit a fresh daily record.

According to the latest figures from the local government, the capital's cumulative total reached 36,256, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday that the government will take measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 "with the view that daily infections could reach as much as 1,000."