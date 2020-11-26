China, Russia eye enhanced energy cooperation for more pragmatic outcomes

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia on Tuesday agreed to advance energy cooperation, eying for more pragmatic outcomes and a higher level of bilateral relations.

That came at the 17th meeting of the China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee co-chaired by Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak via video link.

Hailing the sound momentum of energy cooperation thanks to the interest and promotion of the two countries' leaders, Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said energy cooperation between the two sides have shown strong resilience and vitality in spite of the ravaging COVID-19, as indicated by a radical increase of energy trade and the steady progress in major projects.

Han urged the two countries to actively promote cooperation in major projects of strategic importance, to translate the high-level strategic relationship into more mutually beneficial cooperation outcomes in the energy sector.

Han also called for cooperation in new areas including energy equipment, renewable energy, hydrogen energy, as well as increasing the use of currencies of the two countries in energy trade and project financing.

Novak expressed Russia's willingness to work with China in implementing the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders and enhancing all-around cooperation including energy cooperation, to advance bilateral ties to a higher level.