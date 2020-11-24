Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
Joshua Wong pleads guilty to besieging Hong Kong police headquarters

(Xinhua)    14:14, November 24, 2020

Joshua Wong Chi-fung, an instigator of the Hong Kong riots, and two other people are taken away from the court in a vehicle in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

HONG KONG, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Joshua Wong Chi-fung, an instigator of the Hong Kong riots, and two other people pleaded guilty in court on Monday to besieging the Hong Kong police headquarters last June.

The prosecution played several news video clips in court which showed that Wong and Ivan Lam Long-yin were inciting people around to besiege the police headquarters during an unauthorized assembly on June 21, 2019. Agnes Chow Ting was also involved.

The court has adjourned the case for sentencing on Dec. 2. The three persons were remanded in custody.

Wong and Chow were arrested on Aug. 30, 2019 over multiple unauthorized assemblies.


