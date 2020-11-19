Hong Kong's future role discussed at Greater Bay Area Conference

HONG KONG, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong should actively adjust its role and seek a new orientation for development, participants at the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Conference said here on Wednesday.

To prepare the way forward for Hong Kong in the Greater Bay Area, three parts to this preparation should be done, including policy research, public messaging and community engagement, said Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Hong Kong should enhance international cooperation and build itself into a global center for innovation and technology, and on the other hand, it should strengthen cooperation with the mainland enterprises and reinforce synchronization on funds and technology with the mainland, he said.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said the Greater Bay Area will enrich the principle of "one country, two systems" and promote long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.

The HKSAR government will give priorities to innovation and technology, and support young people, she said.

The conference, organized by China Daily, an English newspaper, and the Silk Road Economic Development Research Center, attracted over 400 people, including government officials, business leaders and academics both online and offline to share their views on Hong Kong's future.

Annie Wu Suk-ching, honorary chairwoman of Beijing Air Catering, said the Greater Bay Area is a hot spot for young people in Hong Kong to seek new opportunities and make more contributions to the country.

Hong Kong should seize the opportunity to cultivate fintech and provide convenience for technology companies in the financial market, such as developing financial products and introducing international investment to fintech companies, Hong Kong's former secretary for financial services and the treasury Chan Ka-keung said.

Witman Hung, principal liaison officer for Hong Kong at the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority, said Hong Kong should integrate its economy into the country's new "dual circulation" development pattern, strengthen ties with the mainland, cooperate with the Greater Bay Area cities including Shenzhen, and serve the country's great development together.

The national development blueprint provides long-term development opportunities for Hong Kong, said Zhou Shuchun, Standing Committee member of the National Committee of the CPPCC, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily.