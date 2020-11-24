About 2,140 people return to Hong Kong under "Return2hk" travel scheme on 1st day

HONG KONG, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- About 2,140 Hong Kong residents returned to Hong Kong from Guangdong or Macao under "Return2hk" travel scheme as of 6 p.m. local time on Monday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government earlier decided to launch the "Return2hk" travel scheme which allows Hong Kong residents returning from neighboring Guangdong Province or the Macao Special Administrative Region to be exempted from a 14-day quarantine on meeting certain requirements, including possession of a proof of a valid negative nucleic acid test result issued by recognized institutions upon arrival in Hong Kong.

The scheme was launched on Monday. A spokesperson for the HKSAR government said on Monday that about 1,810 and 330 people came back to Hong Kong through the Shenzhen Bay Port and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port respectively.

A daily quota of 3,000 has been set at the Shenzhen Bay Port and 2,000 at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port.