Main structure of Hong Kong Palace Museum building completed

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2020 shows an interior view of the completed main structure of the Hong Kong Palace Museum building in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

HONG KONG, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The main structure of the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) building in West Kowloon Cultural District was completed on Wednesday.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam, Chairman of West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Board Henry Tang and Chairman of Hong Kong Palace Museum Limited Bernard Charnwut Chan attended the completion ceremony.

The HKPM has a broad vision and mission, and is committed to promoting research and appreciation of Chinese art and culture and dialogue between world civilizations and cultures, Lam said.

The HKPM and the Palace Museum in Beijing have completed discussions on the list of about 800 cultural relics for display in the opening exhibition, Chan said.

Hong Kong authorities and the Palace Museum signed a cooperation agreement in June 2017. The construction began in April 2019. The museum, expected to be completed in 2022, will have 7,800 square meters of gallery space.