Palace Museum to host audiovisual concert in Beijing

(Xinhua)    12:21, November 14, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Palace Museum, along with the China National Traditional Orchestra, will stage an audiovisual concert at the Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center in the coming weekend.

The two parties inked a strategic cooperation agreement on Friday, and the upcoming concert will be their first joint cultural project. The concert will feature musical works inspired by traditional Chinese festivals.

This year marks the 95th anniversary of the museum and the 60th anniversary of the orchestra. Through the newly forged partnership, the two sides are expected to join hands in the fields of cultural tourism development, promotion of traditional culture and creation of traditional music.

