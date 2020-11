Liaison office of central gov't in HKSAR expresses concern over deadly fire in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday expressed concern over a deadly fire that left seven dead and 10 injured Sunday night at a tenement block.

The liaison office said in a statement that it expressed deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured.

It will provide assistance if the HKSAR government has any needs, the liaison office said.