Photo taken on Nov. 11, 2020 shows the cabin for collecting swab samples for the COVID-19 test at the exhibition stand of the Tsinghua Tongfang during the 22nd China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China.

The products on COVID-19 prevention and control technology showcased during the 22nd CHTF have drawn great attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)