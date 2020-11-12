Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
22nd China Hi-Tech Fair held in Shenzhen

(Xinhua)    08:26, November 12, 2020

An automatic hamburger-making robot is seen at the 22nd China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2020. The 22nd CHTF kicked off on Wednesday in southern China's tech hub Shenzhen, with more than 3,300 online and offline exhibitors from home and abroad, showcasing some 10,000 mind-boggling technology products. Themed "Transforming the Future with Technology and Driving Development with Innovation," this year's CHTF will display the latest achievements in biomedicine, smart medicare, online education, and other emerging industries. It will also parade new types of businesses empowered by 5G, smart sensing, mobile payment, blockchain, and shared manufacturing. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)


