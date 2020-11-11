China manned submersible sets record in Mariana Trench

HAIKOU, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China set a new record for its manned deep-sea diving operation with a submersible diving to a depth of 10,909 meters in the Mariana Trench on Tuesday, according to the Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The manned submersible "Fendouzhe," which means "striver" in Chinese, successfully landed on the seabed of the Mariana Trench, the world's deepest known trench, at 8:12 a.m. on Tuesday.

The submersible, together with the mother ships Exploration 1 and Exploration 2, set off from Sanya, Hainan Province, for the 10,000-meter-deep-sea diving operation on Oct. 10.

On Oct. 27, it set the previous record for China's manned deep-sea diving operation by diving 10,058 meters in the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean. Enditem