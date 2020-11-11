Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China manned submersible sets record in Mariana Trench

(Xinhua)    10:08, November 11, 2020

HAIKOU, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China set a new record for its manned deep-sea diving operation with a submersible diving to a depth of 10,909 meters in the Mariana Trench on Tuesday, according to the Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The manned submersible "Fendouzhe," which means "striver" in Chinese, successfully landed on the seabed of the Mariana Trench, the world's deepest known trench, at 8:12 a.m. on Tuesday.

The submersible, together with the mother ships Exploration 1 and Exploration 2, set off from Sanya, Hainan Province, for the 10,000-meter-deep-sea diving operation on Oct. 10.

On Oct. 27, it set the previous record for China's manned deep-sea diving operation by diving 10,058 meters in the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean. Enditem

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York