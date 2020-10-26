Xi: China committed to reform and opening-up on all fronts as Shenzhen celebrates 40 years of success

President Xi Jinping attended a grand gathering on October 14 celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, and delivered a speech.

Here are some highlights:

Feats and experiences

- The establishment of special economic zones is a great innovative move made by the Communist Party of China and the country in advancing reform and opening-up, as well as socialist modernization

- Special Economic Zones contribute significantly to China's reform and opening-up, modernization

- Shenzhen is a brand-new city created by the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people since the country's reform and opening-up began, and its progress over the past 40 years is a miracle in the history of world development

- Shenzhen has made five historic leaps forward since the establishment of the special economic zone 40 years ago: (1) From a small backward border town to an international metropolis with global influence; (2) From implementing economic system reforms to deepening reform in all respects; (3) From mainly developing foreign trade to pursuing high-level opening up in an all-round way; (4) From advancing economic development to coordinating socialist material, political, cultural and ethical, social and ecological advancement; (5) From ensuring people's basic needs are met to completing the building of a high-quality moderately prosperous society in all respects.

- Shenzhen's achievements in reform and development come through trials and tribulations

- Shenzhen has acquired valuable experience in reform and opening-up

- Forty years of reform and opening-up of Shenzhen and other SEZs have created great miracles, accumulated valuable experience and deepened the understanding of the laws of building the SEZs of socialism with Chinese characteristics

Photo taken on March 19, 2019 shows the view of the Central Business District (CBD) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Future plans

- Global situation facing significant changes

- Construction of special economic zones in a new era should uphold socialism with Chinese characteristics

- The Communist Party of China Central Committee supports Shenzhen in implementing pilot programs to deepen comprehensive reform

- Shenzhen should enrich the new practices of "one country, two systems", and lead the country's process of socialist modernization

- Shenzhen should resolutely uphold new vision on development and move forward with supply-side reform to meet domestic needs

- Shenzhen must deepen reform and opening-up to keep pace with the times; Shenzhen should promote entrepreneurship and the protection of intellectual property rights

- Shenzhen should accelerate advancing opening-up with institutional guarantees such as rules and norms

- Governance system should be driven by innovation

- Shenzhen should pursue people-centered development

- China will keep developing Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

- China welcomes foreign countries to participate more in the reform, opening-up and development of China's special economic zones