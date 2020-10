Aerial photo taken on April 26, 2018 shows the Shenzhen International Trade Centre Building, on which the construction group set a record of building one story in three days in 1980s, in Luohu District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Known as a paragon of opening-up and development, Shenzhen in Guangdong Province is one of China's earliest special economic zones. Starting from a small town, it has developed into a key economic hub in the past 40 years. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)