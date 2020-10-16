Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 16, 2020
Rapid change of Shenzhen documented by correspondent with photos

(Xinhua)    09:25, October 16, 2020
Yang Hongxiang takes photos of the Hongling Mansion in Shenzhen, south China''s Guangdong Province, Sept. 22, 2020. Yang had worked as a military correspondent with the first combat engineers who pioneered the construction of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone (SEZ). With photos and stories, he documented the rapid change of Shenzhen -- high-rise buildings mushrooming from barren lands, tarmacked avenues replacing dirt roads, public facilities such as museum, theater and airport rising from scratch. "Forty years ago I was recording this city and now I''m building it," says Yang, who owns an urban development business. "As a resident of Shenzhen, I''ve witnessed how it burgeoned and I truly take pride in the achievements we made." (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

