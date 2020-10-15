Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Professional team maintain Shenzhen's nuclear power plant

(Xinhua)    10:08, October 15, 2020

Qiao Sukai (C) and his team leave after finished their work at the Dayawan Nuclear Power Plant in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 12, 2019. Every 18 months, the Dayawan Nuclear Power Plant has to undergo a fuel assemblies replacement, which is one of the most important moments for the nuclear power plant. Dozens of engineers are divided into four shifts and operate the equipment day and night when the reactor is shut down. Their leader, Qiao Sukai, has been dealing with nuclear fuel since July 1993 when the nuclear fuel assembly of Dayawan Nuclear Power Plant arrived. The professional and technical maintenance team led by Qiao is responsible for the maintenance of nuclear fuel for more than half of the nuclear power units in the country. Qiao and his team have successfully operated fuel installing and uninstalling more than 170 times without making a single mistake. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York