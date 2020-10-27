Air-freight route links Shenzhen, Frankfurt

SHENZHEN, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- An air-freight route officially opened on Monday between south China's metropolis of Shenzhen and Frankfurt in Germany, according to Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport.

Using a Boeing 777 freighter, three flights are scheduled to operate every week. With Frankfurt's transit advantage, the cargo-flight route will help Shenzhen connect with more than 200 European cities.

This is the fourth regular intercontinental cargo-flight service that Shenzhen airport has opened this year, following routes to Chicago, Bangkok-Budapest-Luxembourg, and Dubai-Addis Ababa.

So far, Shenzhen airport has opened international air-freight lines linking 22 destinations.