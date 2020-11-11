Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Medical workers take swab samples from residents in Tianjin

(Xinhua)    08:02, November 11, 2020

CHINA-TIANJIN-COVID-19-TEST (CN)

A medical worker takes swab samples from a resident in Hangu Street of Binhai New Area, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 10, 2020. Two regions in north China's Tianjin Municipality will be classified as medium-risk areas for COVID-19 starting from Tuesday, the municipal health commission said on Monday. The medium-risk regions include Hangu Street and Zone A and B in the cold-chain logistics area at the Tianjin central fishing port, both in the Binhai New Area. Since Saturday, Tianjin has reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic case, both from Hailian Frozen Food Co., Ltd., located in the Binhai New Area. (Xinhua)


