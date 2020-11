Israel says visitors from China need no self-quarantine

JERUSALEM, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Israeli authorities on Monday announced people arriving from China will no longer be required to stay in self-quarantine.

Israel's foreign ministry and health ministry said in a joint statement that China was declared "green" as the number of COVID-19 cases in China remains low.

Israel previously allowed workers with special skills and students from China to enter the country, but required them to stay in a two-week quarantine.