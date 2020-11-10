East China's Anhui Province reports one COVID-19 case

HEFEI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The city of Fuyang in east China's Anhui Province on Tuesday reported a new COVID-19 case related to a confirmed case in Shanghai, the local epidemic response headquarters said.

Lan, a 50-year-old man, was found to be a close contact of a confirmed case reported in Shanghai on Monday. Before returning to Yingshang County in Fuyang on Nov. 5, Lan worked as a porter at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, local authorities have established 34 close contacts of the Fuyang case. The first 17 people have been sampled for nucleic acid tests, with 16 testing negative and one awaiting results.