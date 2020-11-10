Political advisors urged to contribute to China's development plan

The Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) holds its 14th session, which focuses on studying and following the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 9, 2020. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made a report by invitation at the session. Wang Yang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the opening of the session. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's political advisors on Monday were urged to make suggestions to the formulation of China's development plan at a session held by the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee.

Premier Li Keqiang made a report by invitation at the session, which focused on studying and following the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

During the past five years, the country has coped with challenges and risks and made significant achievements on economic and social development, said Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Li noted that China would soon realize its targets of poverty alleviation, marking a decisive result on its path to finishing building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

In particular, China has achieved major strategic achievements this year in containing COVID-19 epidemic, Li said.

The country has also managed to secure hundreds of millions of market entities, ensure stable employment, meet people's basic needs, and swing back to positive growth among the first in the world, Li said.

Li stressed that China is still in a period of important strategic opportunity for development, urging strong confidence in the development and full preparation for various difficulties and challenges ahead.

Li called for efforts to implement the proposals by the CPC Central Committee for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

At the session, Li also answered questions put forward by political advisors in terms of poverty alleviation, support for basic research, population aging, biomass energy development, and medical and health investment, among others.

Li expressed his hope that political advisors will contribute their wisdom to the formulation of the nation's development plan.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the opening of the session.

Addressing the session, Wang said the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee made strategic decisions on embarking on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country.

CPPCC organs and political advisors should make active moves in making suggestions and building consensus for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan, Wang said, calling on them to contribute to a good start in fully building a modern socialist country and national rejuvenation.