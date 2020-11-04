China to jointly boost high-quality B&R construction

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will promote high-quality development in the joint construction of the Belt and Road (B&R), according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public on Tuesday.

More efforts will be made to build a mutually beneficial cooperation system on industrial and supply chains, enhance international cooperation on capacity and expand bilateral trade and investment.

The country will develop a market-oriented system in which enterprises are the main players, follow international practices and the principle of debt sustainability and optimize diversified investment and financing system.

Meanwhile, cooperations on public health, digital economy, green development, technology and education will be deepened.

The Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 were adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.