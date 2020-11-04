Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to accelerate development of modern industrial system

(Xinhua)    11:39, November 04, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China aims to speed up the development of modern industrial system and push economic optimization and upgrade, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals that was made public on Tuesday.

The document, the Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, was adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.

China will continue to take the real economy as the focus of its economic development, unswervingly build up its strength in manufacturing, quality and cyberspace, and build a digital country, said the document.

The country will work to advance its industrial foundation to a higher level, promote the modernization of its industrial chain, and improve the quality, efficiency and core competitiveness of its economy, according to the document.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York