China to accelerate development of modern industrial system

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China aims to speed up the development of modern industrial system and push economic optimization and upgrade, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals that was made public on Tuesday.

The document, the Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, was adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.

China will continue to take the real economy as the focus of its economic development, unswervingly build up its strength in manufacturing, quality and cyberspace, and build a digital country, said the document.

The country will work to advance its industrial foundation to a higher level, promote the modernization of its industrial chain, and improve the quality, efficiency and core competitiveness of its economy, according to the document.