Xi says China to further promote common prosperity

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has emphasized the need to promote common prosperity.

Xi made the remarks in an explanatory speech, which was made public Tuesday, on the CPC Central Committee's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

Common prosperity is an essential requirement of socialism and the shared aspiration of all Chinese people, Xi noted.

Advancing poverty alleviation has been the top priority for the CPC since its 18th National Congress, and lifting all rural residents living below the current poverty line out of poverty represents a significant step toward common prosperity, Xi said.

It is necessary to further emphasize promoting common prosperity for everyone as China embarks on a journey to fully build a modern socialist country, Xi said.

The proposals called for "more notable and substantial progress in promoting common prosperity for everyone," and "solid efforts to push forward common prosperity," Xi noted.

Such expressions were included, for the first time, in the documents of the CPC Central Committee plenary sessions, Xi said, adding that the expectations strike a balance between necessity and feasibility, and will be conducive to advancing common prosperity for everyone.