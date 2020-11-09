Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 9, 2020
Scenery of Minjiang River estuary wetland in Fuzhou

(Xinhua)    10:07, November 09, 2020

CHINA-FUJIAN-MINJIANG RIVER-ESTUARY WETLAND (CN)

A flock of black-faced spoonbills are seen at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 8, 2020. The estuary wetland is a major concentration area for migratory birds and habitat for waterfowls, including rare species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)


