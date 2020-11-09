Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Tourists visit chrysanthemum park at Luanxie Village in Shahe, Hebei

(Xinhua)    09:34, November 09, 2020

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2020 shows tourists visiting a chrysanthemum park at Luanxie Village in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province. The village has introduced high-quality species of chrysanthemum to boost tourism recent years. Over 30,000 pots of chrysanthemum of some 500 species were planted at the chrysanthemum park. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York