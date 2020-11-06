Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 6, 2020
Autumn scenery of park along Changhe River in Hebei

(Xinhua)    13:27, November 06, 2020

Photo taken on Nov. 5, 2020 shows the view of a park along the Changhe River in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. The park was transformed from a former mining area by renovating the river channel and improving the ecological environment. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

