Bodiless lacquerware museum opens in Fuzhou

(Xinhua)    13:21, November 06, 2020

Tourists visit a bodiless lacquerware museum in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 5, 2020. The museum opened recently to preserve the techniques of Fuzhou bodiless lacquerware, which was invented by Shen Shao'an in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). The Fuzhou bodiless lacquerware is a traditional Chinese handicraft, listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)


