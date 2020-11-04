Brunei, China launch Chinese tour guide training program under "new normal"

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Brunei and China launched an online Chinese language tour guide training program on Tuesday, with the aim to continue bilateral tourism cooperation amid global COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The launching of the "Online Chinese Language Tour Guide Training Course" was held at Brunei's Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, which was jointly officiated by Hajah Tutiaty, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism and Yu Hong, Chinese ambassador to Brunei. A total of 24 participants participated in the 10-day workshop, consisting of licensed tour guides and representatives from travel agents.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, the online training program is one of the activities under the Brunei-China Year of Tourism 2020. The training program is held from Nov. 2-13 in collaboration with China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and China Youth Travel Service.

"Despite the unprecedented global pandemic situation, I strongly believe that tourism cooperation between Brunei and China can still continue as we embark into the 'new normal'," Hajah Tutiaty said in her opening remarks.

"With the availability of online platforms as an alternative, capacity-building programs have been made possible," she said.

The virtual training program serves as a platform for the local tour guides and tourism professionals to further improve their Chinese language skills and communication skills to be applied effectively in their daily work, Hajah Tutiaty added.

Yu Hong, Chinese ambassador to Brunei said that due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the number of inbound Chinese tourists has plummeted and Brunei's travel agencies and hotel operators have borne the brunt.

"We believe that, when conditions permit, Chinese tourists will visit Brunei again. Some of the "Brunei-China Year of Tourism 2020" activities are to be postponed as agreed by both sides. However, the Chinese language tour guide training program, starting today, is among the efforts to explore more possibilities for cultural exchanges under the 'new normal'," the ambassador added.