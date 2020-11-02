Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Theatrical adaptation of "The Yellow Storm" to stage in Beijing

(Xinhua)    09:23, November 02, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- A theatrical adaptation of Chinese author Lao She's eponymous novel "The Yellow Storm" will be presented at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2.

"The Yellow Storm" is a full-length novel about the lives of ordinary people during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

Lao She, a prominent figure in 20th-century Chinese literature, considered this novel to be the longest and possibly the best of all of his writings.

The play, directed by Tian Qinxin, brings to the stage the hardships and suffering experienced by three families living in a hutong, or traditional alley, in western Beijing, during the eight-year war.

The play, performed by the National Theater of China, has pocketed multiple national awards in performing arts.

"'The Yellow Storm' has been staged for 10 years, and it will go on," Tian said, calling the novel an epic of the ordinary people.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York