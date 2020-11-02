Theatrical adaptation of "The Yellow Storm" to stage in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- A theatrical adaptation of Chinese author Lao She's eponymous novel "The Yellow Storm" will be presented at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2.

"The Yellow Storm" is a full-length novel about the lives of ordinary people during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

Lao She, a prominent figure in 20th-century Chinese literature, considered this novel to be the longest and possibly the best of all of his writings.

The play, directed by Tian Qinxin, brings to the stage the hardships and suffering experienced by three families living in a hutong, or traditional alley, in western Beijing, during the eight-year war.

The play, performed by the National Theater of China, has pocketed multiple national awards in performing arts.

"'The Yellow Storm' has been staged for 10 years, and it will go on," Tian said, calling the novel an epic of the ordinary people.