CPC publishes rectifications of inspected units

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- All the 37 central Party and state institutions that were examined during the fourth round of disciplinary inspections by the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have made public their rectifications as of Saturday.

Details of the rectifications were released on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC and the National Supervisory Commission from Thursday to Saturday.

The fourth round of disciplinary inspection, carried out from September to November in 2019, covered Party organizations of 37 central Party and state institutions, including the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The Party committees of the inspected units have made the rectification an important political task, and made progress through solid efforts. The rectifications also stressed the importance of preventing risks to the integrity of cadres in key areas and positions.

The rectifications were made based on problems discovered in the inspections and the feedback provided in January.