CPC launches inspections of law-based government construction

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has launched a new round of inspections to advance law-based governance in eight localities.

According to a statement made public on Wednesday by the Office of the Committee for Overall Law-based Governance of the CPC Central Committee, the inspection will focus on leading officials' work to promote the rule of law as well as the construction of law-based governments.

The statement noted that eight supervision teams had been sent to the provinces of Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Shandong, Hainan and Qinghai, the autonomous regions of Inner Mongolia and Guangxi, as well as the municipality of Shanghai.

The teams will learn about local situations through various means including listening to reports, interviewing individuals and consulting materials.

Lawyers and journalists have been invited to join the inspections, according to the statement.