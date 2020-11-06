Chinese people inspired by Party leadership's development proposals

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership's development proposals have offered enormous inspiration for the Chinese people -- from farmers to entrepreneurs to scientists.

The full text of the CPC Central Committee's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, released on Tuesday, has drawn a development blueprint for the world's second-largest economy in the coming years.

RURAL VITALIZATION

China will prioritize the development of agriculture and rural areas, and will fully advance rural vitalization, according to the document.

The rural vitalization strategy and increasing government investment mean more rural opportunities in the future, said Liu Hairong, a farmer in Linxian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The 36-year-old now feels more confident in his business in his hometown.

Planting jujube trees and alfalfa and raising sheep, Liu is trying to build up a circular economy mode on the Loess Plateau, a region with barren land and a fragile ecosystem covering parts of north and northwest China.

Formerly a migrant worker in Xinfadi, Beijing's largest farm-produce wholesale market, Liu returned to his hometown in 2010 and began to collect red dates from local growers to supply to the market in Beijing.

In 2019, he planted 20 hectares of alfalfa in his jujube orchard to develop an ecological breeding system. "Alfalfa is a kind of high-quality forage grass, which can be harvested several times a year," said Liu.

Traditional farming and grazing have been banned in the plateau region plagued by chronic soil erosion. Under government-sponsored afforestation projects, farmers select plant species that provide high economic returns.

Liu feeds 600 sheep with alfalfa and red dates. "Next year, I will expand my alfalfa planting area and raise 7,000 chickens, which can eat red dates, alfalfa seeds and insects. That will provide green products that sell at prices higher than ordinary produce," he said.

"Such distinctive industries will help further increase local incomes and vitalize rural areas," said Liu.

INNOVATION

China will pursue innovation-driven development and shape new development advantages, according to the CPC leadership's development proposals. The country will uphold the central role of innovation in its modernization drive.

For Zhou Quan, founder and CEO of Nanjing DSee.Lab Digital Technology Co., Ltd., the innovation strategy underlined in the document is very encouraging. Zhou's firm is a holographic display equipment and creative visual effects design provider in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

"The proposals not only provide a long-term development outlook, but also help scientists and entrepreneurs believe that they can achieve big in the future," said the 29-year-old entrepreneur.

Since its founding four years ago, the tech startup has expanded its research team to around 100 members and its workspace has expanded from 10 square meters of collaborative workspace to 5,000 square meters. It raked in a revenue of 40 million yuan (about 6 million U.S. dollars) last year.

The firm's naked-eye 3D display products aided performances at this year's Spring Festival Gala and the opening ceremony of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in 2019, according to Zhou.

Zhou and his team have been updating their technology and have developed more than 10 products in recent years.

"Governments at all levels have introduced measures to support innovation and entrepreneurship," said Zhou, adding that his team will focus on innovation to develop the company into a global leader in new display products.

CORE TECHNOLOGY

China will intensify its national strategic strength in science and technology, focus on core technologies and improve the overall efficiency of the innovation chain, according to the CPC leadership's development proposals.

"China will take self-reliance in science and technology as a strategic underpinning for national development, and such proposals have come at a good time," said Wang Daoai, deputy director of the State Key Laboratory of Solid Lubrication at the Lanzhou Institute of Chemical Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

"Whoever masters core technology and scientific and technological innovation will have their own initiative for development and the future," said Wang, adding that the development proposals have greatly boosted his morale in scientific research.

The 38-year-old scientist has successfully developed self-lubricating coating materials for aircraft. His team is working to make the world's leading technological breakthroughs and is strengthening basic research.

High-end lubricants for high-end equipment like aircraft in China rely heavily on imports, and his team is working on domestic versions to better support the development of modern industry, Wang said.