CPC urges improving officials' performance appraisal to promote high-quality development

(Xinhua)    16:14, November 05, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued a circular urging localities and departments to improve the appraisal of officials' performance in order to promote the country's high-quality development.

The circular calls for giving full play to the performance evaluation system to guide officials to achieve concrete results in the pursuit of quality-oriented development.

The achievements of officials in implementing the new development philosophy and promoting high-quality development should be deemed the basis for evaluating the performance of the leading groups and officials, according to the notice.

It urged improving the current evaluation system to facilitate the promotion of able officials while ousting incompetent ones.

Among other aspects, the performance of officials in ensuring people's well-being will be assessed in particular, the circular added.

