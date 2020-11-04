CPC proposals stress centralized, unified Party leadership

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The centralized and unified leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee must be enhanced, said the full text of the Party leadership's proposals for formulating a new five-year development plan and long-range objectives.

The document, made public on Tuesday, said the requirements that the Party charts the course, makes overall plans, sets policies, and promotes reform shall be implemented.

The CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans must be effectively enforced, it added.

The CPC should assume the principal and oversight responsibilities for exercising full and rigorous governance over the Party, said the document, adding that strict governance over the Party should be carried out in the long term.