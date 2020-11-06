Senior official urges publicizing spirit of Party session

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at a meeting to rally morale for the lecturers to publicize the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Wang Huning on Thursday called for efforts to publicize the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in a comprehensive and accurate manner.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting to rally morale for the lecturers to publicize the spirit of the session.

Wang asked for good publicity to guide and encourage the officials and the people to enhance their confidence in development.

He required the lecturers to clearly explain the significance of the fifth plenary session, the key theories, judgments, and measures put forward in the session, the necessity of upholding the Party's leadership to achieve the goals, and others.

Wang also stressed the importance of publicity and promotion for young people.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over Thursday's meeting.