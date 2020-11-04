CPC proposals outline China's development principles over next five years

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China must follow a set of guiding principles during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period in a bid to achieve social and economic development targets, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public on Tuesday.

The proposals stress upholding the overall leadership of the CPC, sticking to a people-centered approach, adopting a new vision for development, deepening reforms and opening up, and sticking to systematic concept.

The Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 were adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.