A glance at new stage, philosophy, pattern in China's development blueprint

The fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is held in Beijing, capital of China, from Oct. 26 to 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China has unveiled in full text the Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

The document highlights China's new development stage, new development philosophy and new development pattern.

So, what are these concepts? People familiar with the drafting said the concepts fully embody the Party's strategic thinking on how to turn China, with its 1.4 billion people, into a strong and modern country.

Photo taken on May 22, 2020 shows flags on the Tian'anmen Square and atop the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

NEW STAGE

China will enter a new development stage as it embarks on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country during the 14th Five-Year Plan period.

High-quality development is underscored, in a wide range of social and economic fields including employment, Belt and Road cooperation, and education.

"High-quality development must be embodied in all sectors of the country's development and for the entire process," said a member of the drafting group. "That is a clear message for the drafting."

NEW PHILOSOPHY

The new development philosophy featuring innovative, coordinated, green and open development that is for everyone first appeared in the last five-year plan and will continue to be upheld.

Members of the drafting group pointed out that a highlight in the latest development blueprint is the listing of 12 priority tasks, among which upholding an innovation-driven development is placed at the top.

"This further shows the Party's utmost attention on innovative development," said the sources. "We are more resolute in walking down the path of technological self-reliance."

The new philosophy is expected to help China achieve better, fairer, safer, more efficient and sustainable development, they said. "This shows the Party has a better understanding of the rules of development."

NEW PATTERN

The new pattern refers to establishing a new development pattern where domestic and foreign markets can boost each other with the domestic market as the mainstay.

This has been emphasized by the leadership since May this year and represents a strategic choice to raise the level of China's economic development, as well as to forge new advantages in global economic cooperation and competition.

However, the new pattern does not mean a closed-door development. Instead, it is a response to the major changes in the international sphere. A smooth domestic circulation will become a draw for global resources, forming new edges for the country's participation in global competition and cooperation.