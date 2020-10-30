Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 30, 2020
CPC leadership must be upheld in achieving development goals: communique

(Xinhua)    09:51, October 30, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- The overall leadership of the Communist Party of China must be upheld to realize the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and achieve the long-range objectives set for 2035, says a document released on Thursday.

Efforts should be made to mobilize all positive factors and rally all the forces that can be rallied to form a strong synergy to promote development, says the communique released after the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

