Deeper involvement in int'l circulation integral part of new development pattern: official

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Deeper involvement in the international circulation is an integral part of China's efforts to establish a new development pattern, said a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Friday.

The new development pattern takes the domestic market as the mainstay while letting domestic and foreign markets boost each other.

Han Wenxiu, an official of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, made the remarks at a CPC Central Committee press conference.