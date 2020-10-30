Xi has personally led proposal formulation for 14th Five-year Plan

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has personally led the formulation of the CPC Central Committee's proposals for the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, an official said Friday.

Xi acted as head of the proposal drafting group, said Han Wenxiu, an official with the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, at a CPC Central Committee press conference.