China to advance green development

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will advance green development and promote harmony between human and nature, according to a communique released Thursday after the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The country will fully implement the sustainable development strategy, improve coordination mechanisms in the sphere of ecological conservation and promote all-round green transformation in economic and social development, says the communique.

The communique stresses efforts to accelerate green and low-carbon development, continuously improve the environment as well as the quality and stability of ecosystems, and raise the efficiency of resource utilization.