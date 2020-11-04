EU institutions honor memory of victims of France, Austria terror attacks

The EU flags fly at half-mast outside the European Commission headquarters to pay tribute to the victims of the attacks in France and Austria, in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

BRUSSELS, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Flags at the European Union's (EU) institutions here flew at half-mast on Tuesday in memory of the victims of the recent deadly terrorist attacks in Austria and France.

"All of Europe stands united in our fight against terrorism. Attacks against our fundamental values will never divide us," European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter, as he posted a photo showing the flags flown at the Council.

"We are all united in the fight against terrorism," replied Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. "Thank you for your solidarity!" he added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also published a photo of the flags at the Commission headquarters, vowing that "we will never bow down to terrorism or violence."

Early on Tuesday, von der Leyen offered Kurz and the Austrian people her condolences. "I condemn this despicable attack in the strongest terms possible," she said on Twitter hours after a deadly attack struck the Austrian capital Vienna on Monday night.

A minute of silence for the victims in Austria and France was observed during the European Commission's mid-day press briefing here on Tuesday.

Responding to questions from journalists, a spokesperson affirmed that the European Commission is "taking action to counter terrorism in all its forms."

The spokesperson cited the measures to curb terrorists' access to weapons and finance, strengthen the protection of public spaces, help address radicalization, and enhance the role of Europol, the EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation.