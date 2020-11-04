Mideast countries, Islamic organizations condemn terror attack in Vienna

CAIRO, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Major Islamic organizations and countries in the Middle East on Tuesday joined a chorus of condemnation of the terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria, while voicing solidarity with the government and people of Austria in fighting terrorism.

On Monday night, gunmen opened fire at people in several locations in Austria's capital Vienna, leaving four dead and 15 others wounded. One perpetrator shot dead by the police reportedly has a criminal record of contact with the terror group Islamic State.

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Vienna, while reiterating its "firm position in rejecting the phenomenon of radicalism, extremism and terrorism in all its forms," the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf also condemned the terrorist attack, while reiterating the GCC's firm rejection of terrorism in all its forms and calling for drying up the sources of its support and finance, the SPA reported.

Egypt's Al-Azhar, the top religious institution in the Sunni Muslim world, denounced on Tuesday the deadly terror attack in Vienna.

"The killing of one human soul is just like the killing of all humanity," Al-Azhar Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb said in a statement, while urging all people and all international bodies and institutions to stand together in the face of terrorism "in order to spread peace throughout the world and refute the rhetoric violence and hatred."

Egypt condemned the terror attack in Vienna, while expressing its support for Austria and underlining confidence that the Austrian people are capable of overcoming such tragic attack, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Egypt rejects all kinds of violence, extremism and terrorist crimes, while urging the international community to rally efforts in the face of terrorism, it added.

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned that attack, while affirming its "solidarity with the Republic of Austria in taking all necessary measures to maintain security and protect against extremist tendencies and acts of terrorism and violence in all its forms," the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin condemned the attack in Vienna in a tweet, vowing that Turkey stands "in solidarity with Austria." "We will continue to fight against all forms of terrorism," Kalin added.

"Once again we condemn this terrorist attack," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference with visiting Sierra Leone's counterpart Nabeela Tunis, noting two ethnic Turks in Vienna helped the victims during the attack.

No terrorist attack can be justified, Cavusoglu said, adding Turkey stands ready for close and sincere cooperation against all approaches that cause terrorism.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the bitter incident of terrorism in Vienna "once against proved the fact the extremism and terrorism know no boundaries" and interaction and cooperation within the international community are necessary to uproot terrorism in the world.

He stressed that Iran has always been a part of the attempts by the international community to confront the roots of terrorism.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tweeted on Tuesday that "Israel utterly condemns last night's murderous attack in Vienna."

"In these difficult times, Israel stands alongside the Government and people of Austria in the struggle against terror. Our friendship is as strong as ever," he added.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed "strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and humanitarian values and principles," the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.

Iraq "expresses its strong condemnation to the terrorist attack that took place in Vienna," Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf said in a statement.

Iraq also affirms its rejection of terrorism in all its forms and stands with the international community in the face of terrorism, in addition to its support for all efforts aimed at eliminating extremism and violence, al-Sahaf added.

Kuwait strongly condemned the "terrible shooting attack" in Vienna, while standing "in solidarity with Austria against these heinous acts," the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also affirmed that "terrorism in all forms must be eradicated," the ministry added.

Morocco "strongly condemned the appalling attacks" in Vienna, while expressing "all the sadness we felt" following the incident, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita was quoted by official media as saying.

"We stand with the Austrians in these moments of pain, as we stand against violence, hatred and rejection of otherness," Bourita added.

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants slammed "the vicious terrorist attack" in Vienna, while expressing "full sympathy and solidarity" with Austria.

Sudan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Sudan condemns the terrorist attack in Vienna, while voicing solidarity with the government and people of Austria.

The Palestinian presidency said Palestine strongly condemns "this terrorist action and always rejects all types and forms of violence that contradict the religious and human values and principles."